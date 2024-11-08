 />
Sale of Aavin sweets for Deepavali increased by ₹20 crore than last year: Minister Raja Kannappan

Published - November 08, 2024 06:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Dairy Development Raja Kannappan inspecting the cattle feed plant in Erode on Friday.

Minister for Dairy Development Raja Kannappan inspecting the cattle feed plant in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Minister for Dairy Development Raja Kannappan has said the Deepavali sales of Aavin sweets and savouries increased by ₹20 crore when compared to the last festival sale.

Addressing mediapersons after inspecting the cattle feed plant here on Friday, the Minister said Aavin produces quality products and sells to people at affordable cost. “The festival sales have increased by ₹20 crore,” he said and rubbished claims by Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers’ Welfare Association that Aavin had fudged the sales data.

The Minister said dealers were asked not to sell milk products of private companies and were demanding an increase in commission. “The issue will be taken up with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for further action,” he added.

To a question whether Aavin would increase the price of milk as done by private companies, the Minister said, “We are not bothered about private companies hiking milk price and we focus on increasing sales of Aavin products.”

A total of 16 lakh litres of Aavin milk was sold in Chennai during Deepavali, he said and urged people to purchase Aavin products. The Minister said the government had recently released incentives to the tune of ₹140 crore to milk producers and added that steps would be taken to release the incentives at the shortest period in the coming days.

Mr. Kannappan said 1.74 lakh litres of milk is procured by cooperative societies in Erode district every day of which only 74,000 litres are sold to consumers. The balance milk is sent to Chennai and used for making value-added products. “Officials have been asked to increase the sales in the district,” he added.

