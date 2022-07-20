Sakthi Auto Component Limited in Coimbatore collaborates with The Hindu

Sakthi Auto Component Limited collaborates with The Hindu’s ‘Read and Rise initiative’, distributes environment special weekend of the daily ‘Think Green-Start Today & Save Tomorrow’.

With the idea of spreading awareness on environmental protection, 15,000 copies have been distributed to 15 government schools in Uthukulli, Perundurai, Gobichettipalay and Kangayam of Tiruppur and Erode districts. Based on the fundamentals of environment protection, a district-level quiz programme has been organised in commemoration of the 75 th Independence Day.

To enhance the environment and ecology, around 15,000 trees were planted and being taken care of by Sakthi Auto Component Limited, a part of the century-old ABT group of companies which promotes sustainable development.

The company has successfully implemented various voluntary missions such as supporting the needs of schools, by having library facilities, digital classrooms and improving hygiene facilities.

Now, Sakthi Auto Component Limited with The Hindu group has taken an initiative to seed awareness on neutralising emissions and green manufacturing in the young minds.