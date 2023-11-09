HamberMenu
Sainik School entrance exam to be held on January 21, 2024

November 09, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination is scheduled for January 21, 2024 for admissions to Classes VI and IX for the academic year 2024-25. A release said that online registration and submission of application form has commenced with effect from November 7. Candidates shall apply for the examination online on the website http://exams.nta.in/AISSEE. The last date for submission of online application form is December 16, 5 p.m. For admission to Class VI, candidates should be aged between 10 and 12 as on March 31, 2024. Admission for girls is open for Class VI, subject to availability of vacancies. For admission to Class IX, candidates should be aged between 13 and 15 as on March 31, 2024 and should have passed Class VIII from recognised schools.

