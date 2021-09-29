Sainik School entrance exam on Jan. 9

Tiruppur

29 September 2021 23:51 IST

Sainik School, Amaravathinagar in Tiruppur district has announced that All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) will be held on January 9, 2022 for admissions to Class VI and Class IX for the academic year 2022-23.

A release said that admissions for Class VI are open for boys and girls. Candidates should be between 10 and 12 years as on March 31, 2022 (date of birth between April 1, 2010 and March 31, 2012).

The admissions for Class IX for the academic year 2022-23 are open only for boys. Candidates must be between 13 and 15 years as on March 31, 2022 (date of birth between April 1, 2007 and March 31, 2009) and must have passed Class VIII from a recognised school at the time of admission.

Candidates must apply online for AISSEE 2022 at https://aissee.nta.nic.in by 5 p.m. on October 26, according to the release.