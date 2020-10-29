Sainik School Amaravathinagar to admit girls for Class VI

For the first time since its establishment, Sainik School Amaravathinagar near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district will admit girls to Class VI from the academic year 2021-22.

Principal of the school Captain K. Nirmal Raghu announced that the Sainik Schools Society would conduct the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) on January 10, 2021 for the academic year 2021-22. While boys and girls would be admitted to Class VI, only boys would be admitted to Class IX, he said in a release.

The residential school prepares the students for entry into the National Defence Academy. Since 2018, various Sainik Schools in the country have been admitting girls, limited to 10 % of total authorised admissions for Class VI.

An official from the school said a separate hostel building would be provided for the girl students. “Whatever training is being given for the boys will be given for girls also,” he said. The school at Amaravathinagar expects around 10 girls and 100 boys to be admitted in Class VI for the coming academic year, the official said.

Within the State, the AISSEE will be conducted in Amaravathinagar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Thanjavur and Udumalpet and also in Puducherry. Details are available on the school's website www.sainikschoolamaravathinagar.edu.in. Interested students can apply online (https://aissee.nta.nic.in) and the last date for applying is November 19.