Sainik School Amaravathinagar hosts ‘Plant for Mother’ event

Sainik School Amaravathinagar hosted “Plant for Mother” event at the school campus emphasising environmental conservation and sustainable living.

The day-long programme witnessed participation from students, teachers, and residents, all united by a common goal – to contribute towards a greener planet. The event kicked off with a sapling planted by school Principal Captain (IN) K. Manikandan and The First Lady of the Campus Lakshmi Manikandan.

In his speech Captain (IN) Manikandan said, “Trees are the lifelines of our planet. By planting trees, we are not only contributing to our environment but also honouring our Mother Earth. It is our duty to ensure a sustainable future for the coming generations.”

The event was organised in association with Vanathukkul Tiruppur, a renowned NGO dedicated to environmental conservation.

The highlight of the event was the massive tree plantation drive. Over 500 saplings of native species were planted in and around the school campus.

