Sainik School Amaravathinagar conducts Inter zonal cultural competition 

January 30, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Sainik School Amaravathinagar hosted an inter-zonal cultural competition for the academic year 2022-23 on Saturday.

According to a press release, this was the first inter-zonal cultural competition in the history of the Sainik School Society. Captain Nirmal K. Raghu, Principal of Sainik School Amaravathinagar, presided over the function in which Principals of various educational institutions participated as judges.

Students from Sainik Schools at Korukonda in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrapur in Maharashtra, Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, and Nalanda in Bihar participated. Sainik School Chandrapur was declared the overall champion.

