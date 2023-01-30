HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sainik School Amaravathinagar conducts Inter zonal cultural competition 

January 30, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Sainik School Amaravathinagar hosted an inter-zonal cultural competition for the academic year 2022-23 on Saturday.

According to a press release, this was the first inter-zonal cultural competition in the history of the Sainik School Society. Captain Nirmal K. Raghu, Principal of Sainik School Amaravathinagar, presided over the function in which Principals of various educational institutions participated as judges.

Students from Sainik Schools at Korukonda in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrapur in Maharashtra, Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, and Nalanda in Bihar participated. Sainik School Chandrapur was declared the overall champion.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.