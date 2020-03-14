Sagoserve records turnover of ₹ 1,000 crore

SALEM

14 March 2020 00:50 IST

Sagoserve, the co-operative society for sago and starch manufacturers here, has recorded a turnover of ₹ 1,000 crore this financial year, said to be the highest since the formation of the society.

The society marked the day with celebrations. N. Tamilmani, Chairman for Sagoserve, and N. Sathish, Managing Director of the society, distributed cake to traders associations and other staff here.

Mr.Tamilmani said that the target for the society this year was ₹453.80 crore and the society has achieved ₹1,000 crore. He added that the society was expecting a business of another ₹1crore to ₹ 20 crore by the end of this financial year.

Mr.Tamilmani told presspersons the turnover last year was ₹ 504 crore. “We have fixed a target of ₹ 1,500 crore for next year.” Detailing the future plans for the organisation, Mr.Tamilmani said that plans were on to set up direct procurement centres for tapioca at different parts of the State to eliminate middlemen.

Direct procurement

“Similar to Aavin, we are trying to procure directly from farmers and we conducted trials by setting up seven such centres. In total, 15 centres have been planned mostly close to sago units present in nine districts across the State”, he said.

He added that the organisation was also in discussions with Aavin to sell sago products through their booths and said that under the brand ‘Mother Sago’, sago would be soon made available through PDS shops. Mr. Tamilmani said that they have also planned various awareness programmes to improve consumption of sago products among public.