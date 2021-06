Sago unit owners demand open tender process

SALEM

21 June 2021 22:34 IST

Sago manufacturers demanded that the Sagoserve should conduct open tender process at Sagoserve instead of e-tender which is in practice at present.

A meeting of Sagoserve was held here on Monday. N. Tamilmani, Chairman for Sagoserve, J.E.Padmaja, Managing Director and Namakkal MP A.K.P.Chinraj took part in the meeting and heard grievances of manufacturers.

Hearing the grievances, Ms.Padmaja said measures would be taken to address the grievances of sago manufacturers.

