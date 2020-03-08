Safety team bags awards

SALEM

The safety team from Salem Railway Division bagged awards during the annual safety week celebrations held in Tiruchi on Friday.

A release said safety in train operations was being monitored at various levels by the safety department and to create safety awareness among field staff and the public, annual safety week was being observed every year. This year, the week was observed from February 29 to March 6 during which safety category staffs were sensitised by the divisional officers through various activities. Also, special events were conducted at level crossings to create awareness among the public and the gate keepers to ensure the safety of trains and road traffic. Caller tunes with safety slogans had been introduced in Railways CUG mobiles during the safety week.

As part of the celebrations, competitions like safety seminar, safety quiz, safety drama, poster designing contest, essay completion and extempore speech, were conducted in all the six divisions of the Southern Railway and Multidisciplinary Zonal Training Institute, Tiruchi. On behalf of Salem division, the safety team led by M. Harikumar, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, bagged the first spot in safety drama and quiz in supervisor level and third place in quiz in assistant level.

During the valedictory, John Thomas, General Manager of Southern Railway, distributed prizes to the winners. The safety shield was awarded to the division for securing first position in the competitions.