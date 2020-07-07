Safety of home during pandemicnot a choice for these siblings

Ikkiya, with her cropped hair, clad in full-sleeved shirt and trousers could be mistaken for a boy. As she pours dry ginger tea ably assisted by her younger brother Yousuf, the safety of home in the face of a killer virus sticks out as the preserve of only children with means.

For 13-year-old Ikkiya and her brother Mohammad Yousuf, being on the streets selling tea during COVID-19, is the only way to support their family.

When Ikkiya’s mother Rehmat Banu was pregnant with Yousuf, their father Ayub Basha died in an accident at Shoolagiri. Rehmat Banu had raised her four children, three daughters and one son since. Ikkiya’s dress code is a defence code, to ward off unsolicited male gaze, says Rehmat Banu.

Rehmat Banu’s struggle to raise her children has been a never ending one. She had applied for allotment of an Aavin milk booth to her. But each time she zeroed in on a location, within few months a booth was allocated to someone in the same location, she says.

Last week, Municipal Commissioner Chandra bought tea from the two children, who were spotted selling from a small flask in the Municipality campus. At that time, they were on foot carrying a flask and paper cups. Commissioner Chandra took interest in them and sponsored a tea drum, a filter and 10 stainless steel tumblers from her own pocket. On Tuesday, the children were seen lugging the tea drum in a borrowed cycle.

Once the schools open, they will be back to their studies. Yousuf is entering class II, while Ikkiya is entering class 8 this year.

For now, Ikkiya and Yousuf have stolen many a heart through their perseverance driven by their love for their family.