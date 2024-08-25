Safety of government hospitals reviewed in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district Cllector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, held a joint meeting to review security at the government medical college and hospital in Udhagamandalam and government hospitals and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the Nilgris district administration said safety of doctors, nurses, and medical professionals at government hospitals and PHCs was being ascertained following the sexual assault and murder of a doctor in Kolkata recently.

With the help of the Nilgiris district police, discussions were also held on installing more CCTV cameras at the facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nilgiris district Collector inspected the various wards, library, kitchen as well as students’ hostels at the government medical college and hospital and checked on the basic amenities at the hospital.

Recently, inspections of the government college and hospital as well as other government hospitals and PHCs was conducted by the Nilgiris district superintendent of police, N.S.Nisha. Following the inspection, Ms. Nisha told reporters that the facilities were reviewed jointly with officials from the Health Department.

Also present at the meeting was Ms. Nisha, Dean of Ooty GH, M. Geethanjali, Deputy Director of Health Services, P. Balusamy, as well as other top officials from the Nilgiris district administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.