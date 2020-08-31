Safety measures to be ensured in places of worship

Prominent places of worship in Coimbatore district, most of which remained closed since March, are set to reopen for devotees from Tuesday.

Officials at the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said major temples, including the Subramaniyaswami Temple in Marudamalai, Patteeswarar Temple in Perur, Koniamman Temple in Town Hall and Thandu Mariamman Temple on Avinashi Road were set to be reopened.

However, multiple COVID-19 precautionary measures as mandated by the State government would be enforced in the temples. Masks were mandatory for all devotees and they would be screened using thermal scanners at the entrances. The devotees would only be allowed for darshan and would not be allowed to stay inside the temples. Physical distancing would be ensured in queues as devotees would stand inside the circles drawn. Devotees would wait in queues in the pathway between two railings to avoid crowding. The priests would not offer prasadams directly to devotees to minimise physical contact, the HR&CE officials said. The temples would be open from 6 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mosques

Over 100 mosques in and around Coimbatore Corporation limits are set to be reopened on Tuesday. Ashik Ahmed, an administrator at the Athar Jamaath Mosque on Big Bazaar Street, said the first prayer would begin at 5 a.m. at the mosque. “All devotees have been asked to bring their own mats,” he said. Personal distancing and other COVID-19 precautionary measures mandated by the government would be ensured, Mr. Ahmed said.

M. Abdul Hakkim, district secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), said senior citizens above 60 years of age and children below 10 years of age had been asked to not offer prayers at mosques. “They are the most vulnerable for COVID-19 and are likely to visit the mosques,” he said.

‘No decision on churches yet’

An official at the Coimbatore Diocese said no decision to reopen the churches under the Diocese was taken as on Monday. Disinfection works in some churches began on Monday.