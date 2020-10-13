‘Safety guidelines in place for drivers of free hearse service’

Strict safety guidelines are in place for the drivers of the Government-operated free hearse service as they are at high risk of COVID-19 infection due to continuous exposure to hospital environment and mortuary.

The Government has supplied personal safety kits, N95 masks, disinfectant sprayer and PPEs to the drivers for their safety as they work in the forefront of COVID-19 management.

“Two out of the 12 mortuary vans operating in Coimbatore district are only used to transport people who died of COVID-19 to crematoriums and burial grounds. The vehicles are disinfected after every trip, while drivers who wear PPE during duty take bath after every trip. A geyser has been set up in their rest room at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for their convenience. All the drivers are tested for the disease once in a week,” said P. Navinprabhu, district programme manager of free hearse service.

The 12 mortuary van drivers used to transport around 800 dead bodies from the hospital to the houses of the deceased a month before the spread of COVID-19. In September, they transported 1,300 dead bodies.

Drivers of the free hearse service and vans operated for mother and child under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK) were given new mobile phones with dedicated numbers.

CMCH Dean P. Kalidas handed over the mobile phones to 12 drivers of the free hearse service and four drivers of the JSSK scheme in the presence of S.P. Ponmudi Chelvan, Resident Medical Officer (in-charge) at CMCH, on Sunday.

Mr. Navinprabhu, also in-charge of the JSSK scheme for Coimbatore district, said that the mobile phones given by the Government have a battery back-up of about a week.