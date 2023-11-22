Safety concern, persistent stray dog menace trouble residents of Uppilipalayam in Coimbatore

November 22, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 53: Uppilipalayam (East Zone) Main areas Kamarajar Road, Masakalipalayam, Varadarajapuram Main Road, Subbakonar Street, Chinnaswamy Naidu layout, Lakshmipuram Voters Female - 9,078 Male - 8,890 Others - 2 Councillor D. Mohan (CPI) Contact number 8925514053 Issues Stray dog menace, open dumping of waste, lack of surveillance cameras Infrastructure 7 Public toilets, Urban Primary Health Centre, Corporation park

Uppilipalayam, situated just off Avinashi main road, where the Government Medical College in situated, teems with eateries, markets, and retail outlets. Despite the well-maintained secondary amenities, residents grapple with sub par roads, lack of security, and persistent stray dog menace.

Govind Prabhakaran, a resident of Gandhipudur, pointed out the proximity to a Tasmac shop, late-night disturbances caused by drunk persons, and a growing incidence of cat-calling. “While a police patrol vehicle frequents the area, we feel there is a need for CCTV cameras in public places to enhance overall security,” he said.

Additionally, the roads are riddled with potholes, exacerbated by lack of adequate speed breakers. This becomes particularly problematic as speeding vehicles manoeuvre through by-lanes to evade traffic on the main Kamarajar Road.

In the southern vicinity, adjacent to the Government Medical College, inhabitants of Vinayakar Kovil Street extensions express concern over the apparent inaction of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation in addressing the issue of stray dogs scavenging through the waste left in the open by both conservancy workers and residents.

Councillor D. Mohan of Ward 53 said, “The inefficiency of waste collection service is resulting in open dumping, and is subsequently contributing to an increase in stray dog menace in the area. We have also been asked to avoid employing private parties who can help with this issue. I raised the issue in the recent council meeting, but no action has been taken so far.”

However, a Corporation official said that a ward-wise survey of dogs was under way, with Ward 53 slated to be covered by the end of November. The official urged residents and councillors to refrain from engaging in private initiatives to address the issue. “The goal is to ensure humane treatment to animals,” the official said.

