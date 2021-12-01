Safai Karamcharis chairman to visit Tiruppur today

Tiruppur

01 December 2021 00:20 IST

Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis M. Venkatesan will visit Tiruppur on December 1(Wednesday).

Sources said that he would inspect the private dyeing unit at Veerapandi where three persons died of asphyxiation inside an effluent tank and also visit the residences of he deceased.

On Thursday, Mr. Venkatesan will chair a review meeting at the Collectorate in the presence of Collector S. Vineeth and other officials.

Advertising

Advertising

Vadivel (32), a daily wage labourer who was engaged illegally to clean the effluent tank of the dyeing unit at Veerapandi within Tiruppur City Police limits, died after inhaling noxious fumes on November 14.

Two of the unit’s employees namely manager Dinesh Pandian (28) and fitter Rajendran (55), who entered the tank to rescue Vadivel, also died.

The Veerapandi police arrested the unit’s owner Dhanalakshmi (48) under the provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act.