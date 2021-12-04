Safai Karamcharis chairman inspectsCETP at Perundurai Sipcot

Erode

04 December 2021 00:58 IST

He was briefed on the functioning of CETP and effluent discharge

Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis M. Venkatesan on Friday inspected the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) at Sipcot in Perundurai and held discussions with the stakeholders.

M. Balasubramanian, Deputy Director and Officer-in-Charge of Regional Office of the Textile Commissioner, Coimbatore, P.K.N Chandrasekaran, president of Perundurai Sipcot Textile Processing Association, and Uday Kumar, District Environment Engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Perundurai, briefed the chairman on the functioning of CETP and the discharge of effluents.

Mr. Venkatesan questioned about the safety measures adopted for workers at the plant and enquired on manual cleaning.

Officials explained that there was no manual cleaning in the plant.

Mr. Venkatesan interacted with the members of textile processing associations of Erode and Tiruppur, TNPCB officers, officers of the Regional Office of the Textile Commissioner, Government of India, Coimbatore, and the officers from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, and Department of Handlooms and Textiles in Erode. He explained the features of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavenger and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 and asked the stakeholders to adhere to the norms.

The chairman had a brief discussion with all the dyeing and printing associations. He also interacted with the labourers and supervisors at the dyeing industries on the Sipcot premises.