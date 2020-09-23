Sadayampalayam tank filled to the brim

The recent rain and seepage from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal has filled up the Sadayampalayam tank in Corporation limits, presenting a picturesque sight to the residents and road users.

The tank, spread across seven acre, was beautified by the Corporation at ₹ 2.5 crore a few years ago and it helped in improving its storage capacity.

Seepage from the canal is the main source of water for the tank as it usually holds maximum water from September to February when water is released for irrigation in the canal.

Recent rain in and around the area also contributed to the increase in inflow to the tank.

“The tank helps in recharging borewells and agricultural wells in over 15 km radius and ensures water availability for farmers and the people till summer,” said Raja, a resident of Sadayampalayam.

The outer ring road from Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal district to Thindal in Erode passes near the tank and motorists stop their vehicle to take pictures of the lake.

Residents said that since adequate space was available near the tank, creation of a park, boating facility and other amenities would turn the tank into a tourism spot. “Once facilities are provided, it will attract tourists from nearby districts as water will be available in the tank for six months,” said another resident.