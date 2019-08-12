‘Sacrifice of donor families made the State leader in organ donation’

The sacrifice made by the families of the deceased in the darkest hour of their lives made Tamil Nadu the pioneer and leader in cadaver organ donation in the country, said R. Kanthimathi, Member Secretary, Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN), here recently,.unday.

She said that the organ donation process in the State is done in a transparent manner in full adherence to the rules and regulations.

Speaking at ‘Life after Life’, an organ donation felicitation programme held at Kovai Medical Center Hospital (KMCH), Dr. Kanthimathi appreciated the hospital for performing combined transplant surgeries, which require expertise and infrastructure.

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani, who presided over the function, promised that the grievances of the donors’ family would be seriously looked into for any possible assistance.

He honoured the families of deceased organ donors with a certificate of appreciation.

Coimbatore Medical College Dean B. Asokan stressed the importance of increasing the awareness on the concept of brain death among the public and thereby increasing the cadaver donation rates, which have stagnated over the past two years in the State.

KMCH chairman Nalla G. Palaniswami said that families of the donors were the true champions of the concept of 're-cycle life' and their sacrifices gave new life to hundreds of patients and their families.

In Salem, an awareness programme on organ donation was held on behalf of Young Indians.

The programme was conducted as part of World Organ Donors’ Day celebrations on August 13. Salem City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar inaugurated awareness programmes.