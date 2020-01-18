SACON to hold Salim Ali Trophy Nature Competitions on January 19

Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) will conduct various competitions for students on January 19 to raise the awareness on nature among school students.

Known as the Salim Ali Trophy Nature Competitions, the event will be held at G.D. Matriculation Higher Secondary School from 9 a.m.

P. Pramod, Principal Scientist, SACON, said the annual nature education programme of SACON expected the participation of more than 2,000 students from nearly 60 schools this year.

The competitions include elocution, pencil shading, essay writing, story writing, poetry writing (both in English and Tamil), painting, quiz and bird watching.

While painting competition was open for primary grade students, the other competitions would be only for students above the age of ten.

‘Young Bird Watcher’ Award

The winner from the bird watching competition would be presented with ‘Young Bird Watcher’ award and the others would receive certificates and trophies, Mr. Pramod said.

Topics for these contests would be given on the spot to test the intellectual skills and spontaneity of the students, he said.

The school with overall highest points in these competitions would be declared the ‘Champion of the Year’ by SACON.