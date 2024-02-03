SACON bird race in Coimbatore city today

February 03, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The 12th Coimbatore Bird Race will be held on Sunday.

Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History and Salim Ali Naturalist Forum are jointly organising the event in partnership with the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, said P. Pramod, senior principal scientist of SACON.

It has become a national event with the participation of several thousands of people across more than a dozen Indian cities between December and early March every year, he said. All-India coordinator for the India Bird Races is ‘The Yuhina Canopy’, Mumbai. ‘Bird Count India’ is the knowledge partner.

The bird race is a dawn-to-dusk event in which teams of bird watchers will spend an entire day spotting and identifying birds to record as many species of birds as possible. This will be followed by an interactive get-together where all the participants will share their experiences of the day with other teams and the coordinators. About 90 bird watchers have formed 20 teams and registered so far for the event.

