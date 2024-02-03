GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SACON bird race in Coimbatore city today

February 03, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The 12th Coimbatore Bird Race will be held on Sunday.

Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History and Salim Ali Naturalist Forum are jointly organising the event in partnership with the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, said P. Pramod, senior principal scientist of SACON.

It has become a national event with the participation of several thousands of people across more than a dozen Indian cities between December and early March every year, he said. All-India coordinator for the India Bird Races is ‘The Yuhina Canopy’, Mumbai. ‘Bird Count India’ is the knowledge partner.

The bird race is a dawn-to-dusk event in which teams of bird watchers will spend an entire day spotting and identifying birds to record as many species of birds as possible. This will be followed by an interactive get-together where all the participants will share their experiences of the day with other teams and the coordinators. About 90 bird watchers have formed 20 teams and registered so far for the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.