SACON begins training on wildlife conservation for government officers

January 22, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan inaugurating the workshop for Class-I/Group A Officers organised by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) on Monday started a three-day workshop on wildlife conservation for personnel from other services in Coimbatore.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan inaugurated the workshop, which SACON is conducting on the instructions of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

According to a release from SACON, which is the South India centre of WII, the aim of the training is to sensitise officials of various departments, who directly or indirectly deal with issues related to wildlife conservation.

Group A/Class I officers from various government departments, including Health, Law, Water Resources Development and Engagement, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Agriculture, Police, Railways, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation and Tourism (Kerala & Tamil Nadu) will take part in the training.

Various sessions by experts from SACON will provide the participants an overview about India’s rich biodiversity and issues related to conservation.

The training will also provide stakeholders with multidisciplinary knowledge about current concerns on the conservation front, measures needed for interdepartmental cooperation for wildlife conservation and enhance the capacities of standard operating procedures when dealing with wildlife and wildlife offence cases in their jurisdiction.

The workshop has multiple technical sessions, visits to the Gass Forest Museum, SACON campus, laboratories and a field visit to the Silent Valley National Park.

