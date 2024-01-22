GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SACON begins training on wildlife conservation for government officers

January 22, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan inaugurating the workshop for Class-I/Group A Officers organised by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History in Coimbatore on Monday.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan inaugurating the workshop for Class-I/Group A Officers organised by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) on Monday started a three-day workshop on wildlife conservation for personnel from other services in Coimbatore.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan inaugurated the workshop, which SACON is conducting on the instructions of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

According to a release from SACON, which is the South India centre of WII, the aim of the training is to sensitise officials of various departments, who directly or indirectly deal with issues related to wildlife conservation.

Group A/Class I officers from various government departments, including Health, Law, Water Resources Development and Engagement, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Agriculture, Police, Railways, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation and Tourism (Kerala & Tamil Nadu) will take part in the training.

Various sessions by experts from SACON will provide the participants an overview about India’s rich biodiversity and issues related to conservation.

The training will also provide stakeholders with multidisciplinary knowledge about current concerns on the conservation front, measures needed for interdepartmental cooperation for wildlife conservation and enhance the capacities of standard operating procedures when dealing with wildlife and wildlife offence cases in their jurisdiction.

The workshop has multiple technical sessions, visits to the Gass Forest Museum, SACON campus, laboratories and a field visit to the Silent Valley National Park.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.