Sabarimala pilgrimage: sale of puja items picks up in Erode

Blue and black dhotis, tulsi and rudraksha beads in demand

With the beginning of two-month-long Mandala - Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, Kerala, sale of dhotis, garlands made of tulasi and rudraksha beads has picked up at the markets here.

The Ayyappa temple was opened on November 15 and dhotis, shirts and towels in black and blue colours have come up for sale in the markets.

Bags printed with the name of the lord, audio cassettes with devotional songs are also available in shops.

Shopkeepers said devotees had started visiting temples to participate in bhajans and the number was likely to increase in the coming days. “Devotees purchase dhotis and garlands that are essential while visiting Sabarimala,” said a shopkeeper at Panneerselvam Park. But, many shopkeepers point out that COVID-19 restriction would not encourage many to visit the temple in the next two months.

“Our business is likely to be limited due to the norms,” they added.