S20 summit concludes in Coimbatore

July 22, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As many as 35 overseas delegates and 65 Indian delegates took part in a two-day Science20 (S20) summit of the G20 meeting in Coimbatore on July 21 and 22.

A press release from Isha Yoga Centre, where the meet was held, said the delegates discussed about clean energy, holistic health, and connecting science to society and culture. The delegates included experts from the Royal Society, UK, National Academy of Sciences, USA, International Science Council, France; CERN, Switzerland; and Indian National Science Academy.

“Engineering ourselves into joyful, inclusive human beings is a vital step in our commitment to scientific progress and technological advancement. This is what it takes to change the trajectory of our planet,” said Isha founder Jaggi Vasuvdev in an interactive session with the delegates.

Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, said, “I think there is a better appreciation these days that dry science in the old way has its limits, and certainly, thinking about life in general, not just narrowly about science, requires an understanding of a more wider set of things. So, it is an interesting place consequently to hold the Science20 meeting here at the Isha Ashram where a somewhat more holistic view can be taken.”

The summit had a session on the “Science of Yoga”, led by Dr. Bala Subramaniam, professor of Anesthesiology, Harvard Medical School.

