S. Prabakaran takes charge as Tiruppur City Police Commissioner

S. Prabakaran who took charge as the Tiruppur City Police Commissioner on Wednesday.
Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR August 03, 2022 18:06 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 18:06 IST

Inspector General of Police S. Prabakaran took charge as the 13th Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City, here on Wednesday.

Before taking charge as Tiruppur City Police Commissioner, Mr. Prabakaran, served as Joint Commissioner of Law and Order (East), Greater Chennai Corporation in the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police. On August 1, the Tamil Nadu government promoted him as the Inspector General of Police and posted him as Tiruppur City Commissioner of Police.

After taking charge, Mr. Prabakaran said that priority would be given to crackdown on drug peddlers, streamlining traffic in the city and for the identification of illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in Tiruppur without valid documents.

A native of Theni district, Mr. Prabakaran completed his masters in Political science and joined the Tamil Nadu Police Service as Deputy Superintendent of Police at Mayiladuthurai division in 1997. He also served as Additional Superintendent of Police (Vigilance and Anti Corruption).

In 2006, he was promoted to Indian Police Service and served as Superintendent of Police at Virudhunagar and Ariyalur districts and as Deputy Commissioner in Chennai, Salem, Madurai, Tiruchi and Tiruppur cities.

