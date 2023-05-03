ADVERTISEMENT

S-bend on Vilankurichi Road in Coimbatore: Corporation awaits State orders for removal

May 03, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation is awaiting orders from the State authorities to remove and redo the S-bend on Vilankurichi Road under Ward 24, according to an official.

The bend is at an intersection connecting Thaneerpandal Road, Vilankurichi Road, Codissia Road, and Gandhi Ma Nagar Road — all major commercial roads.

The official in the Town Planning Department of the Corporation said the proposal was sent in October to the State authorities for acquiring 15,504 sq. ft for ₹5 crore. “The proposal was forwarded to the revenue section and is now with the finance section. Once we receive approval and sanctions, the Engineering Department in the civic body will begin designing after consulting stakeholders — traffic police, locals, commercial outlets etc. A roundabout is situated in this location presently,” he said.

A taxi driver said that roads were being laid there recently which improved transportation, but, since the frequency of heavy vehicles is high here, navigation is still tough.

He said, “The area is close to many godowns. Further, vehicles from and to the Food Corporation of India (FCI godown) pass through this turn. So, passing through this bend has always been challenging.”

