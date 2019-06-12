Ryots removed for protesting against erection of HT towers on farmlands

The police, on Wednesday, removed over 30 farmers who staged a protest against the installation of high tension towers on farmlands at Valayakaranur in Gobichettipalayam block, here.

The Power Grid Corporation of India has begun works to install towers on farm lands for erecting overhead high tension power lines across the State. Despite stiff opposition from the farmers, erection of towers is in progress at various parts of the district. On Wednesday, work began at Valayakaranur village

with police protection.

Over 30 farmers made an attempt to enter the field and stop the work, but they were prevented by the police. Farmers raised slogans that only after paying compensation to the affected farmers, work should be carried out.

As efforts by the police to pacify the farmers failed, they were removed from the place. Farmers said that their protest would continue until their demands were met.

K.V. Ponnaiyan, president of Tamil Nadu Swadeshi Farmers' Association, said that the project was opposed by farmers across the district. The protests would continue until the demands of the farmers were met, he added.