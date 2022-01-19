Rwandan national held with 2.5 kg ganja in Coimbatore

Coimbatore city police have arrested a Rwanda national on charge of possessing 2.5 kg of ganja.

The police said that Ishimwe Stebbins (32) from Burera district in Rwanda was arrested with the contraband on Tuesday night.

The foreigner, according to the police, came to Coimbatore in 2012 and did a postgraduate course in a private college at Saravanampatti.

Stebbins completed the course in 2017 and his visa expired on July 7, 2021 after which he was staying illegally in the country.

He had been residing in a rental room at Keeranatham.

The man landed in the custody of a police team that was on a patrol on Saravanampatti – Keeranatham road on Tuesday night.

Stebbins was found in suspicious circumstances near a liquor outlet and the police seized 2.5 kg ganja, two mobile phones and ₹1,300 and a motorcycle from him. He was arrested for offences under Sections 20 (b) (ii) (B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police said.

According to the police, Stebbins engaged in the sale of ganja and other contrabands after completing his course. He supplied the contrabands to buyers through WhatsApp communication.

Stebbins was produced before a judicial magistrate on Wednesday afternoon and he was remanded in judicial custody. The police said that he would be lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.