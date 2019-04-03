R.V. Ramani felicitated

Founder and Managing Trustee of Sankara Eye Hospital R.V. Ramani was felicitated by various organisations here recently for being conferred Padma Shri. He was chosen for the award for his contributions to the field of medicine, specifically the free outreach eye care programme for the poor.

Various trade and industrial bodies and voluntary organisations had organised a function to felicitate Dr. Ramani.

Chairman of Bannari Amman Institute of Technology S.V. Balasubramanian, president of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, V. Lakshmi Narayanaswamy, Chairman, CII-CSR, Southern Region, Ravi Sam and Managing Trustee of Uyir and Chairman of Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery of Ganga Hospital S. Rajasekaran were among those who offered felicitations.

Dr. Ramani and Dr. Rajasekaran discussed the role played by healthcare institutions in the development of the nation. Writer and motivational speaker Bharathi Bhaskar also spoke.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Ramani thanked the industry, associations and the people of Coimbatore for their role in the growth of Sankara Eye Hospital.