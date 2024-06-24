Russian Education Fair in Coimbatore on June 28

Coimbatore will host the second edition of All India Russian Education Fair for the academic year 2024-25 at The Grand Regent Hotel on June 28 to cater to the demand from Indian students for medical education in Russia.

The only foreign country to fully comply with the National Medical Commission of India’s latest norms set for medical education overseas, Russia is offering 8,000 MBBS seats for Indian students, an increase from 5,000 seats last year, a release said. The fair will offer spot admission for students at leading medical educational institutions belonging to the Russian government. The fair will also feature UG/PG programmes in engineering and technology.

The fair is scheduled to take place in Salem on June 27 at GRT Hotel Zibe.

For details about the fair, students can call 9282 221 221. The courses are highly-subsidised by the government, with the total fee starting from ₹3 lakh per annum. Indian students who have cleared National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and have a minimum of 50% marks in the relevant core subjects/degrees (in the case of SC/ST and OBC students, the minimum marks is 40%), can apply for MBBS courses in Russia. There are no pre-qualifying exams like CET, IELTS, for admissions to universities in Russia.

