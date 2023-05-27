Russian Consul General sees scope for phenomenal surge in bilateral trade

May 27, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Russia is looking forward to setting right the imbalance in bilateral trade created by export of its oil to India valued in excess of $ 40 billion through import of engineering and consumer goods, Oleg Avdeev, the Consul General, Consultate General of the Russian Federation in South India, said in Coimbatore on Friday.

The two sides are exploring the progress of cooperation in transport and machine building, chemicals, pharma, metallurgy and materials, digital technologies, etc., to replace the western sources. Russia is seeking to import more than 500 commodity items from India, Mr. Avdeev said, at an interaction programme organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Coimbatore.

India is going to become more central to the global oil map; Indian refineries can earn bigger margins by buying discounted Russian crude and exporting petrochemical products at market price.

“Under the European Union guidelines, India is likely operating within the rules. When Russian crude is processed into fuels in a country outside the block as India, the refined products can be delivered into the EU because they are not deemed to be of Russian origin,” he said.

Russia is keen to launch full-fledged negotiations between India and the Eurasian Economic Union to set up a Free Trade Agreement, which will further facilitate mutual market access and remove trade barriers.

Acknowledging that payments are a major issue in India-Russia relations, he said vostro accounts have been opened and the mechanism of rupee-rouble trade has been established. “It is now for the banks to use it.”

B. Sriramulu, ICCI Coimbatore Chapter president, said entrepreneurs in the district were keen to explore business opportunities in Russia.

President of Indo-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries, R. Veeramani encouraged visits by a delegation of entrepreneurs from Coimbatore to Russia.

