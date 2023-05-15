ADVERTISEMENT

Russia Universities to offer medical seats to Indian students

May 15, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Top government medical universities in Russia are set to offer over 5,000 seats to Indian students for the academic year 2023-24. Spot admissions for the MBBS programmes would be held during the All-India Russian Education Fair 2023, which would be held at The Grand Regent Hotel on May 19.

The universities participating in the education fair include Volgograd State Medical University, Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, Kazan State Medical University, National Research Nuclear University MEPhI, Kursk State Medical University, Moscow Aviation Institute and Moscow State Regional University.

The education fair would also be held in Madurai on May 16 at The Madurai Residency, Tiruchi on May 17 at Femina Hotel; Salem on May 18 at GRT Hotel Zibe. For details, students can contact: 9282 221 221.

Indian students, who have cleared National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and who have a minimum of 50% marks in the relevant core subjects/degrees (in the case of SC/ST and OBC students, the minimum marks is only 40%), can apply for MBBS programmes in Russia. Tamil medium students can also apply. There are no pre-qualifying exams like CET, IELTS, etc. for admissions to universities in Russia.

