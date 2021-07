Coimbatore

09 July 2021 00:20 IST

The Forest Department rescued a Russell’s boa (Gongylophis conicus) at SIHS Colony here on Thursday. Sources said residents found the non-venomous snake at one of the buildings in the locality, following which snake handler R. Sanjay visited the spot and caught the snake.

He handed it over to the forest officials.

