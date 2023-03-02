Rush to utilise ₹27 lakh contract, leads to draining of lake full of water in Krishnagiri district

March 02, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - HOSUR

A rush to implement a ₹27 lakh contract for desilting a waterbody, has cost the Lakhasanthiram town panchayat in Krishnagiri district, a lake full of water, with peak summer just around the corner.

A 4.7 acre lake filled with water was drained out by a contractor for desilting, under the authorisation of the Lakhasanthiram town panchayat. The panchayat reportedly wanted to utilise funds under the Kalaignar’s town area development programme before they lapsed. The drainage has triggered objections from local residents.

Speaking to The Hindu, C. Venkatesh, a CPI functionary, who petitioned the Collector in this regard and has also lodged a complaint with the police, said the lake was full to its brim until the contractor broke down the bund using an earthmover, to drain out the water. “All the surrounding bores on agricultural lands draw water from the Lakhasanthiram lake. The lake was also the sole drinking water source for livestock,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

If the purpose of desilting and bund strengthening was to conserve water, this has been lost on the town panchayat that had authorised the draining out of water that it was meant to conserve, he alleged.

In a video shared by another resident, waters of the lake are seen gushing out through a trench dug out by breaking down a bund, leaving the lake completely dry.

“Summer has begun and the heat is rising. Now is not the time to drain out the water to desilt,” said a local resident, who did not want to be named.

However, dismissing these protests as those of ‘vested interests’, the Executive Officer (EO) of the Lakhasanthiram town panchayat, M. Manoharan said, the desilting contract was tendered out in July of last year, but because of continuing rains it could not be carried out. The contract was tendered out at ₹27 lakh under the Kalaignar’s town area development scheme.

“We had to carry out the work, and it was not my order; it was orders from above. Our engineers inspected the lake and said it could be desilted by draining out the water. If the contractor does not finish it now, it cannot be done once the rains start,” he said, adding that the waters were channeled into the Kallan lake. However, he would not divulge the details of the contractor despite repeated requests, and also insisted that the “desilting and strengthening of the bund is creating sustainable infrastructure that would last for 50 years.”

The lake’s bund was broken in the middle, draining out water into the fields, contrary to the claims of Mr. Manoharan that the waters were channeled into another lake. “When the water was not released through the connecting channel but through rupturing the bund, how can the water go to another lake,” asked the resident.

A local revenue official said the lake was filled to the brim but now, over 80% of water was drained out. “The Sub Collector has asked for a report and it has been given,” said the official source. “They should have waited for two months by when the water level would have come down on its own. The monsoon starts only in June,” said the official.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sub Collector R. Saranya said, desilting is to be done when the water body is dry and the purpose is to conserve water. In that regard, a full waterbody cannot be drained to be desilted even if the EO is the authority to approve of this. Secondly, from a disaster management perspective, the neighbouring fields and the public should have been consulted and informed, to avoid law and order problems. We should have been informed,” the Sub Collector said.

“I have asked for a report and documentation for a further course of action,” Ms. Saranya said.