Over 2,200 players to participate in Isha Gramotsavam in Erode

August 11, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Over 2,200 players from 215 teams will be participating in the ‘Isha Gramotsavam’, a rural sports festival, that will begin in Erode on August 12.

A release said the 15th ‘Isha Village Festival’, organised by Isha Outreach, is to be held in all South Indian states this year and Erode will host men’s volleyball and kabaddi competitions and women’s throwball and kabaddi competitions.

While the volleyball match will start on August 12, kabaddi matches will start on August 26. The competitions will be conducted in three stages namely cluster, divisional and final. Prize money and certificates will be awarded to the winning teams in each stage.

The finals will be held on a grand scale in front of Adiyogi in Coimbatore.

Only rural teams can participate in these competitions. Any person above 14 years can participate. University players, State and national level players, and professional players are not eligible to participate.

For more information, contact 83000 30999, the release added.

