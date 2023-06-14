HamberMenu
Rural schools in Coimbatore district to be included in phase III of CM’s Breakfast Scheme in July

June 14, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

R. Aishwaryaa
Food was served to children in over 130 schools across Coimbatore district on Wednesday, under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

Food was served to children in over 130 schools across Coimbatore district on Wednesday, under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme will be extended to students studying in rural schools across Tamil Nadu in the third phase of the initiative, as per a Government Order (G.O).

At present, the scheme covers 17,671 students studying in Classes I to V in 136 schools in Coimbatore district.

The State Government in its Budget this year extended the scheme to all 30,122 government primary schools and allocated ₹ 500 crore.

According to K. Selvan, project director of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission (Mahalir Thittam), Coimbatore district, as of now 754 schools have been identified for the third phase. More schools will be added in the coming days. 

As per the G.O., each school identified in the district for the upcoming phase would be assigned volunteers from a maximum of three women self-help groups, based on the student strength.

“Some of the schools may be taken up by the Coimbatore Corporation for serving. Hence, the exact figures will be determined after a joint meeting with the officials of all local bodies,” he said.

Vimala Mala, president of Karamadai Panchayat Union, said that each school would be assigned a cook and they would be paid around ₹ 5,000 a month.

Officials in the district administration said the scheme would be implemented on July 15.

‘Include ADW schools’

M. Aathimoolam, principal of the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) Higher Secondary School in Thondamuthur, said there was no information on inclusion of Adi Dravidar welfare schools under the scheme.

He said the State must consider extending the scheme to Adi Dravidar welfare school students.

At present, 121 schools with 15,216 students are served by a kitchen in Kannampalayam under the Coimbatore Coproration ; 11 schools with 1,503 students in Mettupalayam Municipality are served by a common kitchen in Nadur Municipal Elementary School, and four in Madukkarai Municipality with 952 students by a kitchen in Marappalam Government Middle School in Rajeshwari Nagar.

