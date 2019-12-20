Rural police to use e-challan machines from January 1

The Coimbatore rural police will use e-challan generators to collect fines for traffic violations from January 1.

On Thursday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range) G. Karthikeyan and Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar distributed 112 e-challan machines to police personnel.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Karthikeyan said that the machines will enable cashless payment of fine for traffic violations.

“Those caught for traffic offences can pay the fine using their credit or debit card. In August, 16 such machines were given to 12 police stations and four traffic police stations. Fines to the tune of ₹66,000 were issued using the 16 machines so far,” he said. If the violator does not have debit or credit card at the time of fining, he or she will be given an e-challan which can be paid in www.echallan.parivahan.gov.in using debit or credit card later. Those who do not have credit or debit card can submit the e-challan at any nationalised bank for paying the fine.

“The machines are linked to the national network of Parivahan,” he said.