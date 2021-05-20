Coimbatore

Rural police reach out to people hit by lockdown in Coimbatore

The Valparai sub-division of the Coimbatore Rural Police distributing relief materials to tribal families of Chinnarpathi settlement near Aliyar on Tuesday.  

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police are reaching out to people in need of help in the second wave of the pandemic too. The police have also come to the help of people who suffered losses in the recent rains.

On Tuesday, the rural police supplied grocery items and dresses to 35 families of Chinnarpathi tribal settlement at Aliyar.

“Adults in the tribal families are unable to go to work due to the lockdown. We arranged kits containing essential commodities and handed them over to the tribal families,” said M. Vivekananthan, DSP, Valparai.

The kits also contained bed sheets, shirts and dresses for women and children, said Aliyar sub-inspector Selvaraj. The Negamam police also came to the support of people. Sub-inspector Muthukumar and team handed over 100 kg rice and other grocery items to residents of Kattampatti village.

The Pollachi east and Mahalingapuram police stations together introduced another welfare measure – a food collection point for the homeless and destitute.

May 20, 2021

