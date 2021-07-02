Rural police patrol teams get body-worn cameras

Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of S. Selvanagarathinam (left) addressing policemen after giving them body-worn cameras on Thursday.

COIMBATORE

02 July 2021 00:21 IST

Patrol teams of selected police stations in Coimbatore rural are all set to be seen on the roads with body-worn cameras.

At present, patrol teams of 15 police stations that handle the maximum number of cases getting reported in Coimbatore rural have been given one each body-worn camera. The remaining 23 police stations are expected to get body-worn cameras in the second phase.

Launching the new initiative on Thursday, Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam said use of body-worn cameras would help the Department assess the quality of response by the police personnel in an emergency situation. He said the initiative would bring in more accountability, responsibility and transparency in the service of personnel.

The cameras could also be used to shoot visuals at night. Visuals of important events, as in the case of a conflict, would be saved at the computer of the respective police station for future references.