Rural police introduce public feedback system

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have introduced a feedback system at all police stations to collect the opinion of the public about the policing.

Every police station, including the cyber crime station and the District Crime Branch offices, will have feedback boxes as part of the new initiative.

People, who visit the stations and offices will be provided a feedback form comprising seven questions which they can fill and drop in the box.

Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam has instructed officers in charge of all the police stations and offices to have the feedback form and box ready. A majority of the stations have already installed the box.

The feedback form asks the visitors to rate the service of the police, the behaviour of the officer who handled the complaint, whether appropriate action was taken on the complaint, hygiene at the station, etc.

Deputy Superintendents of the Police have been tasked to collect the feedback forms from stations coming under their sub-divisions at the end of every month and submit reports to the SP.

The SP will review the reports and issue certificates of appreciation to personnel who get good feedback from the public.

A senior officer said that personnel who get negative feedback from the public will be asked to take corrective measures.

The City Police had recently introduced service feedback calls to collect the opinion of the public.