Rural local body election winners take oath

Winners in the recently concluded two-phase rural local body election took oath of office on Monday.

Village panchayat president elects and ward member elects took oath at the respective panchayat offices. Likewise those who won the election to various panchayat union wards took oath as panchayat union councillors at the respective union offices.

The winners to district panchayat wards took oath at the Coimbatore Collectorate, in the presence of Collector K. Rajamani, District Revenue Officer D. Ramaduraimurugan, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore Rural, Sujit Kumar and other senior officials.

Senior most among the 17 winners P. T. Kandasamy took oath first followed by the other 16 winners.

Of the 17, the 10 AIADMK members took oath in the name of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The DMK members took oath in the name of party president M.K. Stalin and the two BJP members took oath saying Vande Mataram.

The panchayat union councillors and district panchayat councillors will meet again on January 11 to elect union chairpersons and the district panchayat chairperson.