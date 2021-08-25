Rural job scheme workers to clean school campuses ahead of reopening

Krishnagiri Collector chairs meeting with various departments

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers along with the workers of urban local bodies, town panchayats and village panchayats would be engaged to clean up the school campuses, disinfect overhead tanks, toilets and classrooms ahead of the proposed reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 from September 1.

Presiding over the meeting, the Collector reviewed the preparedness of the School Education Department and the arrangements to be made on school campuses with various departments, including the departments of School Education, rural development, public health, public works, transport, and Tangedco.

According to the Collector, Health Department authorities are directed to ensure vaccination compliance in schools to verify teachers are fully vaccinated; arrange for periodic testing of students for any symptoms; and provide for the distribution of vitamins in the classrooms. The Public Works department has been directed to inspect classrooms, verify the structural safety of buildings; the transport authorities shall inspect the safety of school buses, ensure buses are equipped to follow physical distancing norms and also verify if the schools have installed CCTVs in the school buses.

Tangedco staff shall inspect schools and check the safety of electrical structures; and the noon-meal staff shall adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols in the preparation of noon-meal and serving of the food, the Collector said.