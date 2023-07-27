Rural infrastructure works to be expedited in Krishnagiri

July 27, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A review of the rural development works under way in the 10 blocks of the district was conducted here under the aegis of Collector K.M. Sarayu on Thursday.

Various schemes that included the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana; Green Housing Scheme; Samathuvapuram; Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme; Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Scheme; School infrastructure development scheme; Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana Scheme and basic amenities in Adidravdar and Irular habitations were reviewed for implementation.

The Collector also took stock of the works undertaken under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme; Namakku Namae Thittam; Village Self-governance scheme; Rurban Mission; Clean Bharat Mission and Sasad Adarsh Gram Yojana alongside the infrastructure works of roads and bridges currently under way through various funding schemes in the district.

Perusing the works’ progress, Ms. Sarayu instructed the officials to accord importance to rural lighting, housing schemes under the various schemes; water supply infrastructure and connectivity works including roads and bridges and expedite their completion.

