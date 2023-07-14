ADVERTISEMENT

Rural infrastructure works launched by Civil Supplies Minister in Krishnagiri

July 14, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani inaugurated a slew of rural infrastructure works at a cumulative cost of ₹37.56 crores here on Friday.

The infrastructure works include five bridges at Kaatukembathupalli in Thally at ₹11.50 crore; road strengthening works at a cost of ₹12.50 crore; and 19 road works under the Chief Minister’s Village Roads Development Scheme at ₹13.56 crore. Two road works are being undertaken under the Prime Minister Rural Roads Development Scheme.

Later, Mr. Sakkarapani inaugurated two classrooms constructed under the MLA local area development funds of Hosur MLA. The classrooms were constructed at a cost of ₹23.23 lakh.

Flagging off the road works, the Minister directed the implementing agencies to expedite the works for timely completion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US