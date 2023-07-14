HamberMenu
Rural infrastructure works launched by Civil Supplies Minister in Krishnagiri

July 14, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani inaugurated a slew of rural infrastructure works at a cumulative cost of ₹37.56 crores here on Friday.

The infrastructure works include five bridges at Kaatukembathupalli in Thally at ₹11.50 crore; road strengthening works at a cost of ₹12.50 crore; and 19 road works under the Chief Minister’s Village Roads Development Scheme at ₹13.56 crore. Two road works are being undertaken under the Prime Minister Rural Roads Development Scheme.

Later, Mr. Sakkarapani inaugurated two classrooms constructed under the MLA local area development funds of Hosur MLA. The classrooms were constructed at a cost of ₹23.23 lakh.

Flagging off the road works, the Minister directed the implementing agencies to expedite the works for timely completion.

