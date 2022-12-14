Rural entrepreneurial assistance disbursed in Krishnagiri

December 14, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Self-employment and entrepreneurial assistance to the tune of ₹64.23 lakh were disbursed to beneficiaries under the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project of the Vaazndhukaatuvom Scheme here by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.

The scheme envisions support to build up rural entrepreneurs; chalkout the map for financial assistance; and creation of rural employment through rural entrepreneurial development. The entrepreneurial assistance envisions a 30% subsidy. 

The scheme is being implemented under the World Bank assistance in Krishnagiri, Bargur and Kaveripattinam unions. The assistance was given to 16 beneficiaries that included 11 persons from Krishnagiri, two from Bargur and three from Kaveripattinam. Assistance was disbursed for various entrepreneurial ventures such as rice flour mill, milk parlour, mechanic shop, multibrand retail outlet among others.

