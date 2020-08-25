Rural development staff begin two-day strike in Erode

Urge govt. to fulfil their demands

Urging the State government to fulfil their nine-point charter of demands, the members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Department Officers’ Association began their two-day strike across the district here on Tuesday.

Members said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were being pressurised to complete works related to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and other Central government schemes implemented across the district.

They said frequent video conferencing, instructions through SMS and Whatsapp were putting them to untold hardships. They also wanted the punishment transfer of four employees of the department in Coimbatore revoked.

Their other demands were cancelling the 17B order issued to employees who participated in the JACTO-GEO strike, issuance of promotion orders for the posts of joint directors and assistant directors, providing all the statutory rights to secretaries of village panchayats, providing time-pay scale to computer assistants and coordinators of health projects, and avoid conducting video conferencing on weekends and holidays after 6 p.m.

Employees abstained from work and staged protests outside their respective offices.

The strike will continue on Wednesday.